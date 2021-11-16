CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,078 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

