CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,982. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $233.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

