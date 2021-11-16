CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 943 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,234. The company has a market cap of $226.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

