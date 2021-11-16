Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 290,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $209.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

