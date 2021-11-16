Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $119.44 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 6.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $119,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

NYSE CM opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.