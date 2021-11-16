Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

