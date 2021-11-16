Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,876 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $65,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

