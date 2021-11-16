Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 11,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Applied Materials by 3,234.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 66,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $158.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.