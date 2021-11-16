Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.