CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.70.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,102,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

