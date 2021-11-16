Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 16,987 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.67% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,955,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after buying an additional 227,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,959 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,660.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 137,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,705,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $34.40.

