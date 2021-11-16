Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the quarter. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 33.88% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000.

LSST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 6,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

