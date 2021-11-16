Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $9.63 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.27. 15,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

