Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 156,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929,561. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

