Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.84. 213,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,756,779. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

