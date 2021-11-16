Carry Price Hits $0.0117 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $102.70 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00098115 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

