Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSPR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

