Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.
Shares of CSPR opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
