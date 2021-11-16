Caspian Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Caspian has a market cap of $12.19 million and $555,414.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.18 or 0.00225740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

