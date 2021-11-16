Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cavco Industries worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $290.04 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.85 and a 1-year high of $297.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

