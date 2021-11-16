CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $201.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $190.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.83. CDW has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in CDW by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 566,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,134,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

