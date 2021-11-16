Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $77.77 on Monday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,270,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celsius by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.