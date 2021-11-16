CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.91.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 9,411,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 116.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1,062.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 232,486 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
See Also: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.