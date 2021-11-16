CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 9,411,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 116.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1,062.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 232,486 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

