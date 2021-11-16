Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,549,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

