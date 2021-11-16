Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CGAU stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

