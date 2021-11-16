Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 18,323 shares.The stock last traded at $41.82 and had previously closed at $41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

