Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

