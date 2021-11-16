Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

CERT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,433. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -90.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,555,123 shares of company stock valued at $436,901,014. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Certara by 280.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

