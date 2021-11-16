CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$539.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$2.24.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

