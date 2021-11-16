CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 121,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -387.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. CEVA has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 115.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 230.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.