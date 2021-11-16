CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €126.25. The firm has a market cap of $937.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a one year high of €138.40 ($162.82).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.