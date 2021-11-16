ChainX (PCX) Price Tops $4.04 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00006685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $45.39 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.70 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.44 or 0.07037846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

