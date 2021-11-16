Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,549,721 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

