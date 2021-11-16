Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of CSII opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

