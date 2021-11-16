Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of USANA Health Sciences worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

USNA stock opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,378 shares of company stock valued at $335,721 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

