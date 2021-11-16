Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Hawaiian worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

