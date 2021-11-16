Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 121,218 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 70,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

