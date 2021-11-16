Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $63.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.44 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $635.45 million, a PE ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

