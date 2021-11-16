Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

CHKP opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 133,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

