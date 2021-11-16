CheesecakeSwap Token Reaches One Day Volume of $29.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $511,714.37 and $29.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00069469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,976.24 or 1.00558881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.75 or 0.07057940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.