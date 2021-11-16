Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

