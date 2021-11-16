Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.