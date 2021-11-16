CIBC Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.86.

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

