CIBC Lowers Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$4.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QTRH. Cormark lifted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$295.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

