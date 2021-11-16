Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Ciena posted sales of $828.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,599. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $62.19.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

