Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.35.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.42. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

