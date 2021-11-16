Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 19.40% 9.74% 1.69% Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 19.61% 8.37% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million $3.16 million 10.56 Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.92

Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp peers beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

