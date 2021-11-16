Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.97% from the company’s current price.
Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.83) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £877.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.