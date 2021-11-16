Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.97% from the company’s current price.

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.83) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £877.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

