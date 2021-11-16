Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

