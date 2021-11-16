Civilization Market Cap Reaches $52.79 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and approximately $361,778.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00216605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization's total supply is 300,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

