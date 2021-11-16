Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.54). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.26) to ($5.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,229. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

